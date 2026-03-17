KENOSHA — Before you grab that shovel this morning — there is something important you need to know.

According to the American Heart Association, snow shoveling can be as demanding on your heart as a treadmill stress test. For people heading outside to clear their driveways and sidewalks after heavy snowfall, that warning could not be more timely.

In Kenosha, Nedi Marquez woke up to find her entire driveway buried in snow and got right to work clearing it.

Nedi Marquez

"A few days ago it was really nice weather, 50 to 60 degrees almost, and then all of a sudden it's a bunch of snow," Marquez said.

But Nedi knows how to do it safely, and her advice is worth hearing before you head outside.

"If you can — find more stability with your knees and push up with your leg instead of depending so much on your back, because it will definitely hurt your back," she said. "You hear people all the time saying 'my back hurts from shoveling snow,' definitely if you can find a good stance with the knees, use that."

WATCH: What residents need to know before shoveling snow

Your driveway can wait, your heart cannot — what residents need to know before shoveling snow

So why is shoveling so hard on your heart? The American Heart Association explains it this way — shoveling is mostly arm work, which is more taxing on the heart than leg work. When you strain to lift heavy loads you unconsciously hold your breath, causing big increases in heart rate and blood pressure.

Cold air constricts blood vessels throughout the body, making your heart work even harder in conditions that are already pushing it to its limits.

The risk is especially high for people who are sedentary, have high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, or have had a previous heart attack or stroke. The American Heart Association says those individuals should get someone else to do their snow removal entirely.

Here is how to shovel safely:

Start gradually and pace yourself — don't try to clear everything at once

Push or sweep the snow rather than lifting and throwing it — it involves less exertion on your heart

Cover your mouth and nose and wear layered clothing, a hat, and gloves

Use a snow blower if possible — research shows it doesn't raise your heart rate as high as shoveling

Stop immediately if you feel chest pain, feel lightheaded, or start having heart palpitations, and call 911 if symptoms don't subside.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip