Kenosha man injured in dog attack shares heartbreaking story after losing beloved pet

KENOSHA, Wis. — Ken Larson still remembers the moment everything changed. What began as a regular walk with his 14-year-old dog Casey turned into a terrifying dog attack that left him injured, and his beloved pet gone.

“My daughter-in-law gave me this plaque in memory of Casey. It says, ‘you may have left my life, but you will never leave my heart,’” Larson said.

Larson said he saw two large dogs roaming freely on 76th Street and 33rd Avenue. He initially thought they were playing, until he realized they had just attacked a neighbor’s dog.

Moments later, they turned on him and Casey.

“I carried him home — we couldn’t find a vet open, so I had to go to Oak Creek and then Greenfield,” Larson said. “They thought they could save him, but they couldn’t.”

Larson was also bit in the hand and needed to visit the emergency room.

The Kenosha County Division of Health has since declared the dogs involved in the incident as "dangerous," and can no longer reside within the county.

Neighbors have taken to social media to voice concerns about repeated dog attacks across the city.

“I never thought we’d need anything around here, because all the dogs were friendly,” Larson said. “Now, we need to be more aware, there could be dogs that may not be as friendly and may attack you.”

Larson said that he’s leaning on the love of his family and memories of Casey to begin healing.

