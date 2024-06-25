World War II veteran nearing finish line of remarkable bucket list marathon

KENOSHA, Wis. — Just eight weeks before his 100th birthday, Dr. Lewis Harned crossed number 94 off on his 99-item bucket list.

“I’ve been in a court before on jury duty, but never been in quite a situation such as this,” Harned said.

The Madison native always wanted to work in a courtroom. Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge David Wilk made him his bailiff on Tuesday.

It’s a year-long quest to do as many new things as possible before his 100th birthday on Aug. 17.

His daughter Linda Harned has been along with him for the ride.

“What was fun was figuring out what things I’ve never done before,” Lewis Harned said. “She came up with a great list.”

The 99-item list not only includes things Harned never tried before but things he never believed he’d ever have the opportunity to accomplish.

Things like downhill skiing, curling, or indoor skydiving. Then there are items on the list he’s never ever heard of.

“Any of you ever been in a salt room?” Harned asked. “It’s just a delight. If you’ve had a rough day or a rough life or a rough time and you want to relax and sort of get yourself back together again, go to the salt room.”

With a goal to live his life to the fullest, the World War II veteran and retired orthopedic surgeon has no regrets.

Well, maybe one: Skydiving.

“I’ve done it once and I’ll never do it again," Harned said.

Multiple items on his list took place in Kenosha, including breakfast at Kenosha’s historic Frank’s Diner.

Harned said he’ll cross off another item on his list Sunday when he’ll appear in Kenosha’s Civic Veterans Parade.

