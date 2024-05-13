Woman flown to Wauwatosa hospital after a UTV rollover crash

A 21-year-old woman suffered serious injuries when her UTV rolled over on her in Brighton.

Kansasville Fire and Rescue Department (KFRD) was the first to the scene at the 21700 block of Highway 142.

The woman was found about 500 feet from the highway by KFRD. She had been riding the UTV alone in the farm field and it ended up rolling over on her causing serious injuries, according to a press release. She was not wearing a helmet when she crashed.

KRFD was able to stabilize the woman before she was taken by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.

Kenosha County Sheriff's Department and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources are investigating the crash.

