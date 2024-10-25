Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction to make student nutrition announcement in Kenosha

State superintendent Dr. Jill Underly and the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) plan to make an announcement about student nutrition in Kenosha on Friday afternoon.

According to a press release, Underly has included a "major" provision in her 2025-27 Biennial Budget request, totaling $300 million. That funding will go toward improving access to healthy meals for Wisconsin students.

According to the DPI's 2023 Youth Risk Behavior Survey, more than a quarter of Wisconsin high school students reported being hungry due to a lack of food at home.

Underly will be joined by the food service director at the Kenosha Unified School District when making her announcement. Staff with KUSD prepare nearly 13,000 meals for students every day.

TMJ4's Glenda Valdes will be attending the press conference and will have updates to this story at noon.

