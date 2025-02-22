WILMOT, Wis. — At Wilmot Union High School, students are proving that a small sacrifice can make a big impact.

As clippers buzzed and hair fell to the ground, each shaved head represented a commitment to raising awareness and funding for childhood cancer research.

“It’s just really nice how we’re getting everyone involved and showing more support and awareness for childhood cancer,” said student Samantha Keating. “There’s not really a cure out there, so we’re trying to raise money for that because no child should have to deal with that.”

The students have raised more than $15,000 to support families and fund research, bringing the community together for a cause that hits close to home.

For Wilmot teacher Amy Luxem, the event is especially meaningful.

Watch: Wilmot students 'shave the brave"' to fight childhood cancer research

Students shave heads for fundraiser at Wilmot Union High School in Kenosha

“We have lost a student to childhood cancer, we’ve lost former students to childhood cancer, and there’s a lot of us that have had this experience,” Luxem said. “So we want it to end.”

For many participants, the decision to shave their heads is simple.

“They just have the heart to serve and they want to get out there and help out in all different kinds of things,” Luxem said. “They do it with a smile on their face.”

With every snip and every dollar raised, Wilmot students are showing that even the smallest gestures can make a difference in the fight against childhood cancer.

