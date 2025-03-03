West Allis car chase ends in Salem Lakes, five in custody and two at large

SALEM LAKES, Wis. — A police pursuit that started in West Allis went across part of Southeast Wisconsin and ended in Kenosha County in front of the Salem Grade School.

West Allis Police Department (WAPD) said officers pursued a Chevy Tahoe with Illinois license plates at about 2:00 a.m. on Sunday.

When the chase reached Kenosha County on I-94, the suspects got off the highway and drove West. Eventually, they turned south on Antioch Rd., where the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) set up tire deflation devices.

The tires of the car popped and the vehicle stopped in front of the Salem Grad School in Salem Lakes, authorities said.

According to KCSO, five suspects, including the driver, were arrested and taken back to Milwaukee. All were 18 or 19-years-old.

Two suspects ran away from officers and have not yet been found.

Anyone with information can contact KCSO at 262-656-1234 or the WAPD at 414-302-8000.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip