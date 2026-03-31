'We're not happy': Somers residents fight back against large subsidized apartment complex

SOMERS — Somers residents came to TMJ4's Let's Talk Kenosha community listening session with a concern that has their entire neighborhood talking, so we went to the land at the center of it all to find out why.

A developer has proposed Somers Flats — a 200-unit subsidized apartment complex with 15 two-story buildings, approximately 800 residents, and 450 parking spaces on farmland just west of Sheridan Road near County Highway E.

WATCH: Somers residents fight back against large subsidized apartment complex

Somers residents fight back against large subsidized apartment complex

The Village of Somers Plan Commission voted to reject the project after strong public opposition. But the project will still advance to the village board.

For Todd Niles — who came to TMJ4's Lets Talk Kenosha session to get the word out— the concerns are clear.

Somers residents

"Somers is a suburban community — a suburb of Kenosha. What we have here is single-family homes and low-density housing," Niles said. "Somers is already saturated with existing apartment complexes, which has led to a spike in our emergency police, fire and ambulance calls, and we're being asked to pay for it as homeowners."

For neighbor Monte Griffin, a 70-year-old lifelong Somers resident, the loss goes beyond traffic and density.

"We get to see wildlife here, deer and rabbits and coyotes and foxes," Griffin said. "If they put high-density housing here —supposed to be the highest density in the county— we won't see that wildlife anymore. I've lived here my whole life, I got to enjoy that."

The timing of the proposal has also raised serious questions. Somers voters head to the polls on April 7 to decide a referendum asking them to raise property taxes by $1.3million to hire more firefighters — because emergency services are already struggling to keep up with growth. Residents are now asking why the village would push to add more residents on top of that.

TMJ4 News reached out to the Village of Somers and the village president for a response. We are still waiting to hear back.

The Village Board will have the final say at the next board meeting.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip