'We’ll be the village': Kenosha moms build a lifeline for local families in need

KENOSHA — What started as a simple Facebook group is now a lifeline for thousands of Kenosha families.

Alanna Schumacher and Annie Ban of the “262 Moms Resources” Facebook group, reached out to TMJ4 News hoping to share their group’s mission and the impact it’s having offline.

Launched less than a year ago, “262 Moms” has grown to nearly 7,000 members, offering everything from emotional support to emergency diapers and baby formula.

"Whenever a mom is just in a hard time and they say, ‘Hey, I’ve run out of diapers, I’ve run out of food,’ we can get those to them quickly and promptly, so that they don’t have to worry," said Schumacher.

The grassroots group is organizing a “Giving Garage” event — transforming Somers Village Hall into a free store stocked wall-to-wall with school supplies, clothes, shoes, backpacks and more.

"It doesn’t really feel like I had a dream to start a nonprofit," Schumacher said. "I just had a dream to help moms, and we did exactly that."

The group operates on a simple belief, that moms supporting moms can build a stronger community.

"We’d love to be your village that maybe you don't have because it's just really great," Schumacher said.

Their next Back-to-School Giving Garage event is happening Sunday, August 24th from 1–4 p.m. at Somers Village Hall. Families are invited register to come and take what they need to start the school year right.

