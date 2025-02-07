'We just want justice': Family of Kenosha man pleads for answers, 8 months after his murder

KENOSHA, Wis. — Nearly eight months after 32-year-old Kenny Davidson was shot and killed, his family is still pleading for answers.

On June 14, 2024, the Kenosha Police Department responded to a shooting near 36th Avenue and 47th Street.

Davidson was killed, but to this day, no arrests have been made, and police said they have no new leads.

On Friday, Davidson’s family stood alongside police at a press conference, making another plea to the community.

Kenny Davidson

Davidson's mother, Yolanda McKenzie, said the pain of not knowing who killed her son or why has been unbearable.

"We just want justice for our son," McKenzie said. "We want anything that any other family that lost a loved one would want. We want that respect."

Davidson’s family has organized several events over the past eight months—including a balloon release, a peace walk, and a color run—to keep his name alive and push for answers.

"It's kind of scary to know that person knows who we are and we don't know who they are," McKenzie said.

The Kenosha Police Department said the investigation remains open, but they need the community's help.

"Each case presents a multitude of different challenges," Lt. Hecker said. "It all depends on what's available for evidence, who saw it, how it happened, who's involved."

Davidson’s brother, Charlie Davidson, said the family needs closure.

Kenny Davidson

"We're looking for justice, you know, something that my mom needs, my sister needs, and also myself," Davidson said. "My brother, if he cared about you and loved you, man, he would give you the shirt off his back. That's who he was."

The family is urging anyone with information, no matter how small, to come forward.

"Even if you don't want to reach out to the police and you know who did it, reach out to us privately," Kayla Davidson said. "All we’re looking for is a name."

If you have any information about the case, you can call the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at (262) 605-5203 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.

