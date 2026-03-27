PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Three Pleasant Prairie residents showed up to TMJ4's Let's Talk, Kenosha listening session with a concern they say their entire neighborhood is talking about — and they wanted to make sure their voices were heard.

A 145-foot monopole cell tower has been proposed near 34th Avenue on church property directly across from their homes, and residents say they never saw it coming.

Watch: 'We don't want this near our homes': Pleasant Prairie residents fight back against 145ft cell tower

Pleasant Prairie neighbors concerned over cell towers

"We were shocked that this was happening, and we never heard anything about it," said Dave Stachon, a Pleasant Prairie resident. "People pick a place to live, a house, a home, it's a big investment. All of a sudden boom — a cell tower is going right in."

Dave and his neighbors went door to door with a petition, and said every single person they spoke with was shocked and opposed to the proposal.

Pleasant Prairie residents

"I think if there's a hole in the coverage, it's a lot further south than here — we already have a lot of towers here," Stachon said.

For resident Diane Krueger, the concerns go beyond property values. The church that owns the property also has a school, and she is worried about the health impact on young children.

"We were so concerned about the health issues with young children being bombarded with this," Krueger said. "Of course, as we age and want to sell these houses, it's been proven that it will affect our property values."

For neighbor Cheryl Turner — who has lived on her property for more than 30 years — the thought of a 145-foot tower just 100 yards from her home is deeply personal.

"My house is right over here, and 100 yards from my house is going to be the 5G tower — which I'm very concerned about," she said. "This property has been here 80 years plus, and now to have this going on."

The Village of Pleasant Prairie confirmed the application is currently incomplete and on hold. But here is what has residents most alarmed — under current state and federal law, local authority over the placement of wireless facilities is limited. The Village says if a complete application is received and meets requirements under Wisconsin law, they are required to approve it.

Residents say they are not giving up and plan to keep speaking out.

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