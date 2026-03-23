Watch your tires on 18th street — Kenosha drivers say potholes are blowing out tires and costing them money

KENOSHA — A Kenosha driver reached out to TMJ4 News after a potholes on 18th street blew out his tire on his way to work — and what the city told us about a permanent fix may frustrate a lot of drivers.

Nicholas Bojko says he was driving to work at 6 a.m. on Monday morning when he hit two potholes on 18th street between 22nd and 30th avenue — a stretch he calls the worst road in all of Kenosha.

"I was driving to work and I hit the pothole and I felt my car pull to the left, I knew something was wrong," Bojko said. "I pulled over and saw that it blew out my tire. It took three days to get the tire in stock."

Nicholas Bojko

The damage cost him more than $275 out of pocket.

Bojko says the westbound stretch is especially dangerous — and that years of patching have done nothing to solve the real problem.

"Westbound it's really bad — there's a lot of potholes and all they've been doing is just patching and patching. You can see the road and it's not getting any better," Bojko said. "It's eight blocks that are bad."

Director of Public Works Brian Cater confirmed that 18th street is on the City's 2025 to 2029 Capital Improvement Plan. A full reconstruction is planned — but construction is not anticipated until at least 2027 depending on grant funding. Until then crews will continue patching as needed, up until 2029.

For Bojko — the wait is simply too long.

"There's gotta be something done within the next year or two at the most — this road is just gonna get worse and worse," he said.

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