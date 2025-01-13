KENOSHA — Chris Watkins and My'Kayla Adams have been living in their car for more than six months, facing freezing temperatures and uncertain nights.

Despite reaching out to numerous resources, they haven’t been able to find a permanent solution or shelter. For Watkins and Adams, the only shelter available right now is their car, as nearby shelters are at capacity.

"I've tried every resource that's been given to me, and it's failed me," Watkins said. "Trying to get help out here is really hard."

Watkins, born and raised in Kenosha, reached out to us at TMJ4 to share their story. He said they have tried almost every available resource but haven’t found any help.

"It's rough, not having nowhere to call home," Watkins said.

Chris and My'Kayla

As the cold weather continues, they both said that it makes survival even more difficult.

"[We're] always having gas to run the car, it's cold," Adams said. "It's cold, you got to layer up."

For them, the situation feels hopeless at times, but they set up a GoFundMe to try to secure a safe place to call home.

"We're just tired of it, you know? We try all that we can," Watkins said. "Everybody needs somebody sometimes, and that's where we are right now."

Watch: Unhoused Kenosha couple struggles to stay warm, seek help amid freezing temps

Unhoused Kenosha couple struggles to stay warm and seek help amid freezing temperatures

But despite the challenges, they hold on to a sliver of hope.

"Keep pushing forward. Even though it's bad days and cold nights, you still got to keep going," Adams said.

For those without shelter during the day, public libraries in Kenosha are stepping up as designated warming centers.

Brandi Cummings, the director of the Kenosha Public Library, said they welcome anyone in need of a warm space.

"Being a city on the lakefront, we get some really arctic cold blasts, so our staff takes great pride in being a warm space for someone to come and just exist," Cummings said.

She also said that all of the public libraries in Kenosha are a place of belonging.

"We try really hard to create an environment that when we say everyone is welcome, we also mean they belong," Cummings said.

For Watkins and Adams, resources remain limited, but they hope their story will inspire change.

If you would like to donate, please contribute to this GoFundMe account.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip