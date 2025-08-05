Uline holds hiring event for warehouse positions

KENOSHA — Uline is hosting a hiring event from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at 3002 128th Ave. in Kenosha. Positions are available for both day and night shift warehouse roles at its Wisconsin Distribution Center.

Candidates will have the chance to interview with hiring teams and see the company’s facilities in person.

“At Uline, we believe in investing in people early and often,” said Wade Goff, Sr. Director of Redistribution at Uline. “We offer a stable foundation to build a lifelong career with industry-leading benefits, hands-on training and opportunities to grow. Here, we are proud to support the next generation of the workforce.”

Registration is strongly preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. Spanish translation assistance will be available. Interested candidates are encouraged to visit uline.jobs for more information and to apply.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip