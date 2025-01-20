Two people and a dog: Rollover crash hospitalizes two and sends dog to vet

TOWN OF BRIGHTON, Wis. — A two-car rollover crash in the Town of Brighton hospitalized two and sent a dog to a veterinarian for possible injuries from the crash — all are expected to be non-life-threatening.
The crash took place at the intersection of 31st St. and County Highway BD. Kansasville Fire and Rescue was dispatched around 11:30 a.m. Sunday to respond to the crash.
According to a post by KFRD, a Dodge caravan and a Ram 1500 pickup truck were found about 50 feet off the road northeast of the intersection. The caravan had major front-end damage and was upright on its wheels. The pickup was on its driver-side door.
Authorities got everyone out of the vehicles, including a dog. Both were occupied by an adult driver and a child. The dog was in the pickup.
Everyone was assessed by paramedics at the scene and two refused ambulance transport. The other two were taken by KFRD's paramedic unit to a Kenosha hospital for further evaluation.
The dog was taken from the scene to a veterinary clinic for assessment of possible injuries from the crash.
The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department is investigating the crash.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.