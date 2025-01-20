Two people and a dog: Rollover crash hospitalizes two and sends dog to vet

TOWN OF BRIGHTON, Wis. — A two-car rollover crash in the Town of Brighton hospitalized two and sent a dog to a veterinarian for possible injuries from the crash — all are expected to be non-life-threatening.

The crash took place at the intersection of 31st St. and County Highway BD. Kansasville Fire and Rescue was dispatched around 11:30 a.m. Sunday to respond to the crash.

According to a post by KFRD, a Dodge caravan and a Ram 1500 pickup truck were found about 50 feet off the road northeast of the intersection. The caravan had major front-end damage and was upright on its wheels. The pickup was on its driver-side door.

Authorities got everyone out of the vehicles, including a dog. Both were occupied by an adult driver and a child. The dog was in the pickup.

Everyone was assessed by paramedics at the scene and two refused ambulance transport. The other two were taken by KFRD's paramedic unit to a Kenosha hospital for further evaluation.

The dog was taken from the scene to a veterinary clinic for assessment of possible injuries from the crash.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department is investigating the crash.

