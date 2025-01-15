Twin Lakes Fire Department makes history with first full-time EMS staff, promises faster emergency response

TWIN LAKES — In a historic move, the Twin Lakes Fire Department and Rescue Squad has officially welcomed its first-ever full-time EMS staff, marking a major milestone in its nearly 100-year legacy.

After decades of relying on volunteers and part-time staff, the department now has personnel stationed 24/7.

"The quicker we can get out the door, the better off everybody in the community is going to be," Chip Walmsley, full-time EMS staff member, said. "We serve a lot of areas that are kind of rural, so having people in the station and being able to get out the door faster, it's obviously going to lead to much better results for the community."

This change comes after years of challenges, as the department has faced staffing shortages and growing demands for emergency services in Twin Lakes, Randall, and Wheatland.

"I think it's really exciting," Ana Felipez, full-time EMS staff member, said. "Most of us have been around for quite some time, and just having this opportunity to take this official step is really exciting."

By having full-time staff on duty, response times are expected to decrease by up to 10 minutes, potentially saving lives during critical situations.

"Guaranteed coverage, 24 hours a day... it's going to hopefully save lives and property, and it's something that we're very happy we have," Justin Ball, full-time EMS staff member, said.

The department said this milestone is just the beginning, as they hope to build on this success and continue to strengthen emergency services for years to come.

