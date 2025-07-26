‘This was the dream': Kenosha-based manufacturer expands, bringing jobs and innovation

KENOSHA — Centrisys, the only U.S.-based manufacturer of its kind, just unveiled a 100,000 square foot expansion to its headquarters in Kenosha.
The company builds industrial centrifuges, which are giant machines that separate liquids and solids in everything from wastewater treatment to mining. Their technology plays a key role in helping cities produce clean water.
"This increases our footprint basically to 250,000 feet under the roof," said Michael Kopper, founder and CEO of Centrisys. "It helps us to increase manufacturing, increase service capabilities, and also create more jobs for the city of Kenosha."
Centrisys is the only company in the U.S. that manufactures this kind of centrifuge for municipal and wastewater treatments, and the new facility helps them stay ahead in a global market.
Jason Peters, from the Kenosha Area Business Alliance, said the expansion is a reflection of the area’s continued growth.
"We've seen historic growth in our manufacturing,” said Peters. “To have a company like this...it’s been around over 30 years and continues to grow. It just shows the success of Kenosha County."
The expansion is expected to bring new jobs and enhance service capabilities.
