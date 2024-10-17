KENOSHA — Anna Marie Crocker, a former teacher aide at Riverview Elementary School in Silver Lake, is accused of having sex with a child under the age of thirteen, as well as two other felonies.

At the preliminary hearing, a third victim was identified.

Watch: Third victim comes forward against Kenosha County elementary school employee accused of sexual assault

Former Kenosha teacher aide in court for child sexual assault charges

"We are now into the third victim, should be getting those reports, sometime this week," Attorney Alexandra Smathers said in court. "Additionally, Detective Moro is thoroughly going through the defendant's phone, which may also result in additional charges."

At the court hearing on Thursday, Crocker agreed to move the date of the preliminary hearing. As she could be facing more charges.

Crocker is already facing three charges including:



1st degree child sexual assault — sexual intercourse with a child under age 13,

Possession of child pornography, and,

Sexual exploitation of a child — filming.

Ashlyn Witting, a parent of Riverview Elementary School, said she is stunned to learn the news of more victims coming forward.

Riverview Elementary School

"It's sad to know that there are people like that but it's great to know that she's being put to a stop," Witting said. "I think it speaks volumes for other people who would be considering to hurt children in this way."

Crocker will be back in court on Friday, Nov. 22.

