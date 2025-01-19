‘The Truth Will Come Out’: Kenosha teen speaks out after sexual assault case dismissed

KENOSHA — Martel Lee just released a new music video and is getting ready to go back to school and find a job—milestones he recently thought were out of reach.

Earlier this year, Lee was found guilty of sexually assaulting a classmate at Indian Trail High School in April 2024 and spent six months in prison.

“I did not expect this to happen,” Lee said, reflecting on the past nine months. “What has this been like? Hell.”

TMJ4 News Martel Lee

However, after three jurors came forward expressing doubts about the conviction, a Kenosha County judge declared a mistrial, saying there had been a "miscarriage of justice."

According to the criminal complaint, the victim changed key details of the incident multiple times and briefly recanted their statement.

“They showed me a picture of a dude, and I was like, ‘I don’t know who that is,’” Lee said.

Jurors also raised concerns with the case, including a juror who said they felt pressured to vote guilty and reported that some jurors would "sleep and lock themselves in the bathroom" to avoid discussions.

Other documents showed that jurors who favored a not-guilty verdict were told by those in favor of a guilty verdict that they would "make the decision for them so they could all go home."

Those concerns ultimately led to Lee’s release and the granting of a new trial in February.

Weeks before that date, Lee’s mother, Jennifer Jones, received an unexpected call from the district attorney’s office.

“They said the DA had put in for a hearing, and that made me kind of nervous,” Jones said.

When they arrived in court on Friday, she said her son’s case was dismissed.

“I was so happy. So happy,” Lee smiled. “If you really didn’t do it, the truth will come out.”

The family, now reunited, is grateful to be celebrating together.

“We had a wonderful Thanksgiving, a wonderful Christmas, then his birthday,” Jones said. “Our family is complete again.”

TMJ4 News Martel Lee and family.

The case has drawn attention from community organizations like the Kenosha Education Justice Coalition, which called the dismissal a “victory for fairness.”

Read the full statement here:

This decision is a victory for fairness and a powerful reminder of why we, as a coalition, fight for education justice every day. Moving forward, we hope Martel’s case emphasizes that no student should have their future limited by the systemic inequities they face in the classroom, their communities, or the courtroom. This decision reaffirms that we must hold our institutions accountable to prioritizing equity and integrity, ensuring every student has the opportunity to thrive and succeed without the barriers of injustice. Diamond Hartwell, Coalition Member

However, the family says their fight isn’t over.

“If that detective or the school had done a better investigation, this would’ve never happened,” Jones said. “He would’ve never gone to jail. It felt like everyone was against him from the beginning. They treated him like a criminal with no evidence. With nothing.”

Jones added, “He’s free, but there’s more to come.”

Lee’s family is now considering legal action against the alleged victim.

