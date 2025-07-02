KENOSHA — A towering wall of black smoke rattled a Kenosha neighborhood Sunday night after a fire broke out at an abandoned warehouse on 13th Court.

This time, five 16-year-old boys are facing misdemeanor charges for allegedly setting off fireworks inside the structure.

“It was really terrifying,” said Savannah Cooks, who lives nearby and recorded videos of the fire and the teens leaving the scene. “Seeing something like that so close to your house, it’s really striking."

Savannah Cooks

The fire was reported around 8:38 p.m. Sunday. According to Kenosha Police, witnesses heard what sounded like fireworks before seeing the roof go up in flames. Residents say the sky turned black with smoke, sparking panic and fear for nearby families.

WATCH: 'Terrifying and too close to home': Kenosha residents demand action after another fire at abandoned factory

'It was really terrifying': Neighbors concerned after repeat warehouse fire

Waleska Martinez, who also lives in the neighborhood, said the fire felt more intense than the last one she saw back in March.

"Be mindful that there are people who actually do live here, who have families and are parents," Martinez said. "Lord forbid if that would've exploded, we don't know what could've happened and or could've damaged our homes and scared our children."

Waleska Martinez

All five teens were each charged with disorderly conduct and negligent handling of burning materials and released to their parents.

Still, residents say more needs to be done. With children playing outside this summer, neighbors are calling for better fencing, patrols, or efforts to secure the building, which has become a frequent spot.

“Even though it’s abandoned, there’s still dangerous materials in there,” Cooks said. “It could harm the people going inside or the people living around it."

The Kenosha Fire Department confirmed no injuries were reported. But for families living nearby, the damage goes beyond flames; it’s about peace of mind.

City administrators say they are working with Kenosha Police, the Kenosha Fire Department, and the property owner to secure the warehouse.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip