Teens benefit from free driver's ed program through Kenosha Boys & Girls Club

KENOSHA — The Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha is offering a free driver's education program, to help teens get behind the wheel safely.

Kenosha teens like Jhamari Montgomery and Nehemia Wilson are excited to finally get behind the wheel, but the cost of driver education classes is a roadblock for most people.

"It's usually like four hundred, three hundred dollars and I'm really glad that I was able to join the program for free and learn how to drive for free," Wilson said.

TMJ4 News Nehemia Wilson, teen driver

As any parent knows, driving school can be expensive, but this program wants to remove that financial burden from parents.

"Just hearing from the students and then noticing the need we thought, how do we advocate for our students to just take that barrier or take that burden off of them and their family's plate," Brandon Morris, a graduate specialist said.

Teens like Jhamari are grateful for this program, as it enabled him to get his permit.

"I feel grateful because it gave me a chance to go out there and drive and I've been wanting to drive since I was little," Montgomery said. "Now I have this opportunity to get my driver's license for free."

TMJ4 News Jhamari Montgomery, teen driver

Jhamari is a sophomore at Bradford High School. He said the classes help him learn and if you get something wrong, you can go back and practice again.

Watch: Teens excited to get behind the wheel after driver's education courses.

Students in Kenosha benefit from free drivers education classes

"I remember the final test, I looked at it, I was like, 'we went through all of these,'" Montgomery said.

Last year, 33 teens were part of the program, and Nicole Washpun, director of teen services, hopes this continues as a lifelong learning experience.

TMJ4 News Brandon Morris, Graduate Specialist, and Nicole Washpun, Teen Services Director at Boys & Girls Club

"I know that it's hard for families to afford to pay for it and we've seen the big need for them to get their license," Washpun said. "We wanted to make sure that we help out as many families as we can."

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip