Suspect leads police on chase after stolen vehicle spotted in Pleasant Prairie

KENOSHA — A suspect fled from authorities in a stolen white work truck Tuesday night after the vehicle’s plates were flagged by Flock cameras in Pleasant Prairie.

Kenosha police located the truck at the Kwik Trip near 39th Avenue and Washington Road; however, as officers approached, the suspect took off westbound on Washington.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office and Pleasant Prairie police quickly joined the pursuit.

“Fortunately, traffic was light and weather conditions were favorable,” Kenosha County Sheriff David Zoerner said.

Spike strips were used to disable the vehicle, and the chase came to an end on southbound I-94, just north of the state line.

“This was a textbook example of multiple law enforcement agencies working together to stop dangerous behavior,” Zoerner said. “I’m proud of our deputies and the other law enforcement officers involved in bringing this to a safe resolution.”

