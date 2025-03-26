Watch Now
NewsKenosha County

Actions

Suspect leads police on chase after stolen vehicle spotted in Pleasant Prairie

Suspect fled from Kenosha County authorities in stolen vehicle
Photo Submitted
Suspect fled from Kenosha County authorities in stolen vehicle
Posted
and last updated

KENOSHA — A suspect fled from authorities in a stolen white work truck Tuesday night after the vehicle’s plates were flagged by Flock cameras in Pleasant Prairie.

Kenosha police located the truck at the Kwik Trip near 39th Avenue and Washington Road; however, as officers approached, the suspect took off westbound on Washington.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office and Pleasant Prairie police quickly joined the pursuit.

“Fortunately, traffic was light and weather conditions were favorable,” Kenosha County Sheriff David Zoerner said.

Spike strips were used to disable the vehicle, and the chase came to an end on southbound I-94, just north of the state line.

“This was a textbook example of multiple law enforcement agencies working together to stop dangerous behavior,” Zoerner said. “I’m proud of our deputies and the other law enforcement officers involved in bringing this to a safe resolution.”

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Glenda Redo.png

Meet your Kenosha County reporter: Glenda Valdes