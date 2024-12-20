Suspect arrested in Carthage College sexual assault, students call for safety measures on campus

KENOSHA, Wis. — The Kenosha Police Department has arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a Carthage College student on Nov. 13.
Authorities said the suspect, who is not a student, entered a campus building without authorization. As police arrested the suspect in Racine, students on campus voiced their concerns about safety.
"It's crazy that this kind of thing can happen," said Joe Monnig, a Carthage College student. "This is something that obviously rarely ever happens, but when it does, it's a huge security issue."
At Carthage College, students like Monnig said the incident highlights concerns about campus security.
"Hopefully, our public safety office can implement something, but other than that, hopefully it doesn't happen again," Monnig said.
Watch: Suspect arrested in Carthage College sexual assault; students speak out
For female students like Amber Janke, this incident is a stark reminder of the dangers they face every day, and she wants to see changes that will make them feel safer.
"I hope for more safety to come," Janke said. "I hope that we have maybe more keycard access to buildings because it can happen anywhere, not just on this campus, and it's always something to be aware of."
Janke said she is now more cautious, always staying alert and prepared when she's on campus.
"I'm making sure I'm always talking to someone or just watching where I'm at," Janke said. "Get your pepper spray, be prepared, and know your resources here on campus."
Police said they are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.
