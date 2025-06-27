Survivor leads Kenosha healing retreat for other sexual assault survivors: ‘I shared my truth to save a life’

SOMERS — This weekend in Kenosha, survivors of sexual assault will come together for a powerful three-day retreat focused on healing, hope and empowerment.

BeLeaf Survivors, a nonprofit organization that supports survivors of trauma, reached out to TMJ4 about its Paths to Healing Retreat and Conference, which begins Friday and runs through Sunday morning at the University of Wisconsin–Parkside.

Organizers said the retreat will create a safe and supportive space for survivors and their allies, offering resources, workshops and community connection to help participants process trauma and move forward on their healing journeys.

One of the people leading the effort is Candace Sanchez, a survivor who shared her story to help others.

Watch: Survivor leads Kenosha healing retreat for other sexual assault survivors

UW Parkside event supports sexual assault survivors

“I am a survivor of child abuse,” Sanchez said. “I was sexually assaulted by two family members who I loved and trusted between the age of 5 to 15.”

She said healing has taken decades, but finding her voice was the first step.

“I shared my truth, and it was very hard to be vulnerable,” Sanchez said. “But I felt that if I could tell my story, I literally could help save somebody else’s life.”

The Paths to Healing retreat, now years in the making, is rooted in three core themes: relax, restore, and reflect.

“We will meet survivors wherever they are in their healing journey,” Sanchez said. “It’s all about giving them the tools they need to move from victim to survivor to thriver.”

The weekend will include guided sessions, support groups and moments of reflection, all designed to support healing and resilience.

The event is open to survivors and their allies. Registration is still available at Paths to Healing Retreat & Conference.

