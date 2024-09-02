Suicide prevention music festival returns to New Munster birthplace

NEW MUNSTER, Wis. — Just Live’s 15th annual music festival Labor of Love returned to its birthplace in New Munster Sunday after a four-year COVID hiatus.

The community event, meant to bring conversations about suicide prevention and mental health awareness to the forefront, drew in hundreds to New Munster Ball Park in Kenosha County.

Tahleel Mohieldin Brian Mott is a festival attendee

“I have people I know that have mental health issues and it’s something that should be talked about openly and not hidden,” event attendee Brian Mott said.

Just Live Inc. president Robert Stevens said after 10 years in New Munster, following the start of the Covid pandemic, the festival went virtual for two years before it was hosted in other communities in Wisconsin for a couple more years.

Tahleel Mohieldin Robert Stevens is the president of Just Live, inc.

“It is kind of a full circle moment for us,” Stevens said. “I cannot undersell the engagement we have had from the community being able to return home to our roots.”

He also said on top of promoting awareness, through music, the festival means to honor those who lost their lives to suicide.

After the organization's founder's daughter died by suicide, she started Just Live to support others struggling in that same community.

Stevens said accessibility to mental health resources in rural areas is often lacking, which is why they work to target those communities especially.

Tahleel Mohieldin Scott Kirby is a festival performer

“It’s more important to be able to talk to people and understand the issues that they’re confronting and where we can help support,” he added.



