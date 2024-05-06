Students prepare for Holocaust Remembrance Service

Monday, May 6th is Holocaust Remembrance Day.
A Holocaust Remembrance Service will be held in the auditorium at Indian Trail High School at 6:30 pm. It will be a chance to honor the lives lost and redirect ourselves to the principles of equality and justice for all.
Students will be doing readings, and performing music, and projects made by freshmen students will be on display.
TMJ4’s Sydni Eure met with some of those students and they shared what this day meant to them.
“I think it’s amazing that they’re so strong to be able to do that and I don’t think that we should ever stop learning about the Holocaust,” said Indian Trail High School freshman Piper Germain.
The students all agreed that many of the devastating effects of the Holocaust still linger today.
“There was so much pain that they’d gone through,” said Indian Trail High School freshman Brinlee Juleen. “There were so many things that they never wanted to see but saw it.”
Students will have a chance to hear from second-generation survivor, Lynn Straus Denton. Denton, the daughter of two Holocaust survivors will share the intimate stories of her parents past.
The students we spoke with said these are the stories that should never be forgotten and they appreciate the strength it takes to tell them.
“I think it’s such an important thing to share what happened so that we can learn from it and history doesn’t repeat itself,” said Indian Trail High School freshman Mallory Kaufmann.
“Because it’s very difficult to deal with the situation already and to get thought the trauma and experience that they and to go through,” said Indian Trail High School freshman Sadie Larder.
