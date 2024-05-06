Students prepare for Holocaust Remembrance Service

Monday, May 6th is Holocaust Remembrance Day.

A Holocaust Remembrance Service will be held in the auditorium at Indian Trail High School at 6:30 pm. It will be a chance to honor the lives lost and redirect ourselves to the principles of equality and justice for all.

Students will be doing readings, and performing music, and projects made by freshmen students will be on display.

TMJ4 Project modeled after the 1960 memoir "Night" by Elie Wiesel which outlines his time spent in Auschwitz.



TMJ4’s Sydni Eure met with some of those students and they shared what this day meant to them.

“I think it’s amazing that they’re so strong to be able to do that and I don’t think that we should ever stop learning about the Holocaust,” said Indian Trail High School freshman Piper Germain.

TMJ4 Piper Germain says she is inspired by the strength of many survivors.

The students all agreed that many of the devastating effects of the Holocaust still linger today.

“There was so much pain that they’d gone through,” said Indian Trail High School freshman Brinlee Juleen. “There were so many things that they never wanted to see but saw it.”

TMJ4 Brinlee Juleen says some impacts of the Holocaust may last forever.

Students will have a chance to hear from second-generation survivor, Lynn Straus Denton. Denton, the daughter of two Holocaust survivors will share the intimate stories of her parents past.

The students we spoke with said these are the stories that should never be forgotten and they appreciate the strength it takes to tell them.

“I think it’s such an important thing to share what happened so that we can learn from it and history doesn’t repeat itself,” said Indian Trail High School freshman Mallory Kaufmann.

TMJ4 Mallory Kaufmann says no story should ever be forgotten.

“Because it’s very difficult to deal with the situation already and to get thought the trauma and experience that they and to go through,” said Indian Trail High School freshman Sadie Larder.

TMJ4 Sadie Larder says the pain some survivors and their families may feel is unfathomable.

Talk to us: At TMJ4 News, we make every effort to listen to you and follow up on the issues that matter to you personally. If you have a story idea, tip, or comment about this story, let us know using the form below. Visit tmj4.com/tips for more ways to reach out to us and make your voice heard. Name Email Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip