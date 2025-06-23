Strawberry season kicks off: Bristol farmer says this year’s crop is looking better than ever

BRISTOL, Wis. — At Thompson Farm in Bristol, farmer Scott Thompson says the cool spring weather gave strawberries the time they needed to grow bigger, juicier and more flavorful than usual.

“This spring has been literally perfect,” Thompson said. “Strawberries like it nice and cool, so the nice cool spring pushes it back a little bit, but it’s actually the best thing for the strawberries. It gives the chance to grow bigger before they turn red, so it gives us the best chance to get the biggest strawberries that we can get."

The farm expects a three-week window for peak picking, and they’ve been preparing all winter and spring to welcome thousands of visitors. The farm features large parking lots, acres of fields and plenty of staff to handle the seasonal rush.

Watch: Bristol farmer says this year’s crop is looking better than ever

Unlike store-bought strawberries, Thompson said these berries are the real deal — sun-ripened, juicy and packed with old-fashioned flavor.

"They taste fantastic," Thompson said. "They’re completely different from what you get in the store. These are what you used to really eat, and they’re completely different — have lots of juice in them, great flavor."

Strawberries at Thompson Farm are grown across several acres and protected over winter with straw coverings to help them survive harsh cold snaps.

With U-pick open now, visitors are encouraged to come early in the day, wear sun protection and bring a container or use one provided by the farm.

Strawberry picking is expected to continue through early July, depending on weather and demand.

