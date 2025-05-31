State champion boxer from Kenosha fears deportation after Supreme Court ruling ends legal protections

KENOSHA, Wis. — Elian is a champion in the boxing ring. But now, the 18-year-old is fighting the biggest battle of his life — outside the ropes.

The Kenosha teen came to Wisconsin legally from Nicaragua through the CHNV humanitarian parole program, a Biden-era policy that gave immigrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela a chance to live and work in the U.S. for two years.

Elian enrolled in school, found work and quickly rose through the ranks in the boxing world to become a state champion.

But this week, a Supreme Court decision cleared the way for the cancellation of that program, putting nearly 500,000 immigrants at risk of deportation, including Elian.

"I want a better life, a better future and a better education," Elian said. "I want a good job, I want to achieve my goals and see my dreams become reality."

The high court lifted a lower court’s block on the program’s termination, meaning work permits will be revoked and humanitarian status will expire — even as many, like Elian, await answers or plan to apply for asylum.

"I just want to live without fear," Elian said. "I just want to keep building my future here — everything is here, my family, my goals, my community."

The ruling drew dissent from Justices Ketanji Brown Jackson and Sonia Sotomayor, who said ending protections would "facilitate needless human suffering."

Elian’s supporters — including coaches, friends, and community members — say he’s done everything right. He came legally. He studied hard. He trained harder. But now, he waits, unsure of what comes next.

