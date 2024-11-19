Speed limit on WIS 32 reduced to 35mph to enhance safety and prevent crashes

KENOSHA — Driving along Highway 32 in Kenosha County may be a little more frustrating starting today. The speed limit has been reduced to 35 mph as part of a new safety initiative.

In 2023, there were 16,403 speed-related crashes statewide, resulting in 176 fatalities.

"I've patrolled this road and I’ve unfortunately had to measure off fatality scenes on too many occasions," Kenosha County Sheriff Zoerner said. "This area is filled with students from the schools, university, and college, and it’s a residential area."

Officials hope that by lowering the speed limit, they can make the road safer for everyone.

"We don't want to write a lot of citations; that's not why we're here. We just want to slow traffic down," Sheriff Zoerner said.

Starting Nov. 18, drivers will see:

Numerous speed limit signs throughout the corridor

Dynamic speed signs showing drivers their speed compared to the speed limit

Temporary electronic message boards at the entry points of the reduced-speed zone notifying drivers of the change

Increased state and county law enforcement presence along the corridor, focusing on visibility and education

Renee Holmes, a resident who lives on Sheridan Road, said she had noticed more cars than usual being stopped by police.

"I didn’t even know why they were pulling them over. I was like, what's going on down the street?" Holmes said. "[I expect] a lot of people getting tickets because they've been pulling them over right and left."

However, she said that even with the change, she doubts whether it will make much of a difference.

"They're gonna speed anyway because they’re used to going down Sheridan Road like that," Holmes said.

Drivers should watch their speed and expect more patrols in the area as officials hope this will help reduce the number of crashes and save lives along Highway 32.

