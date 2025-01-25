Show off your artistic side: City of Kenosha holds ‘I Voted’ sticker contest for local students

The City of Kenosha is holding an “I Voted” sticker contest for local students in grades 4K-12.

The contest is open to 4K-12 students who live in the City of Kenosha.

Susan Montoya Bryan/AP Rolls of I Voted stickers that were designed by students as part of a contest are stacked at a voting center in Albuquerque, N.M., on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)

“I Voted” sticker forms are available on the city's website or in person in the City Clerk's Office (Room 104) at City Hall (625 52nd St, Kenosha). Completed forms can be submitted in person or by mail to the City Clerk's Office.

The deadline for submissions is Friday, Feb. 21.

Carlos Osorio/AP I voted stickers are displayed at the Southfield Township Clerk's office, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024 in Southfield Township, Mich. Many of the stickers were created by students in a state wide contest. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

One winner from each of the following categories will be chosen:

Grades 4K-3

Grades 4-8

Grades 9-12

Along with being recognized by the city’s Common Council, contest winners will have their designs printed and used as the “I Voted” stickers for the Spring Election to be held Tuesday, April 1.

The City of Kenosha asks that students refrain from using political statements, images, or favor a political party.

For more information regarding the upcoming Spring Election check out the City of Kenosha's website.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip