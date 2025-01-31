KENOSHA, Wis. — The future of Kenosha schools and its funding was the focus of a town hall meeting as voters prepare to decide on a $115 million referendum.

Kenosha Unified School District leaders said they need additional funding to maintain buildings, retain staff, and keep educational programs running.

Some in the community agree, saying investment in education is necessary.

"These kids got to be educated; otherwise, if there's no education, we're history," Perry, a community member, said.

TMJ4 News Perry, community member leaning towards voting yes

But not everyone is convinced.

Donella Villarreal, a former teacher, plans to vote against the referendum. She believes there are other ways to address the budget deficit, such as cutting administrative salaries instead of raising taxes.

"We are a working community, and people are having trouble affording just daily life," Villarreal said. "They need to cut the administration."

Donella Villarreal

Ellie Portzen and Lydia Erickson, students at Bradford High School, said the outcome of this vote could directly impact their education.

"If it doesn’t get passed, a lot of our classes are gonna end up being shut down—like AP classes, theater, choir, orchestra, and band," Portzen said.

Erickson said it's not just about the money, and the focus should be on their future.

Watch: Should Kenosha taxpayers pay more for schools? Town hall meeting sparks debate

Should Kenosha taxpayers pay more for schools? Town hall meeting sparks debate

"It's not just about the money; it's for the kids more than it is for administration or anything like that," Erickson said. "It's for the students who are trying to make a career for themselves, go to school every day so they can learn, and this is one of the best ways for them to get further in life."

KUSD students

Superintendent Weiss says the district is working to be transparent and rebuild trust, especially after recent school safety concerns.

"As responsible stewards of taxpayer dollars, we've consistently made tough decisions to ensure financial sustainability without placing additional burdens on our communities," Weiss said.

The referendum will be on the ballot Feb. 18. Voters will ultimately decide if the district gets the funding it says it needs.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip