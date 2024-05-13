SHINING BRIGHT: The Brompton School becomes first Wisconsin school to achieve Lighthouse status

KENOSHA, Wis. — At The Brompton School, learning is about developing good habits.
“The first habit is to be proactive,” said Molly Meehan, a counselor and learning coordinator at The Brompton School. “Take care of you. I take care of me.”
Molly Meehan is a school counselor and learning coordinator at the K-8 charter school.
Brompton was recently named the first Wisconsin school to become a "Leader in Me" Lighthouse School by Franklin Covey Education.
There are just over 600 Lighthouse schools in North America.
“That’s a huge deal,” Meehan said. “That was our goal from the beginning, and we achieved it.”
Through the "Leader In Me" model, students are developing life skills such as leadership, responsibility, accountability, problem-solving, adaptability, and social-emotional.
“Those habits can be integrated into the curriculum in schools in helping kids to achieve their goals, set their goals, have accountability, have a voice in their school so they really feel tied to and have ownership of their learning and the success they’re shooting for in life,” Meehan said.
Brompton maintains its Lighthouse status for two years. It can reapply for certification in 2026.
