SHINING BRIGHT: The Brompton School becomes first Wisconsin school to achieve Lighthouse status

KENOSHA, Wis. — At The Brompton School, learning is about developing good habits.

“The first habit is to be proactive,” said Molly Meehan, a counselor and learning coordinator at The Brompton School. “Take care of you. I take care of me.”

Molly Meehan is a school counselor and learning coordinator at the K-8 charter school.

TMJ4 News Molly Meehan, The Brompton School counselor.

Brompton was recently named the first Wisconsin school to become a "Leader in Me" Lighthouse School by Franklin Covey Education.

There are just over 600 Lighthouse schools in North America.

“That’s a huge deal,” Meehan said. “That was our goal from the beginning, and we achieved it.”

Through the "Leader In Me" model, students are developing life skills such as leadership, responsibility, accountability, problem-solving, adaptability, and social-emotional.

“Those habits can be integrated into the curriculum in schools in helping kids to achieve their goals, set their goals, have accountability, have a voice in their school so they really feel tied to and have ownership of their learning and the success they’re shooting for in life,” Meehan said.

TMJ4 News Liliana Kolczaski, The Brompton School 8th grader (left), Paige Shike, The Brompton School 5th grader (right.)





Brompton maintains its Lighthouse status for two years. It can reapply for certification in 2026.

Talk to us: At TMJ4 News, we make every effort to listen to you and follow up on the issues that matter to you personally. If you have a story idea, tip, or comment about this story, let us know using the form below. Visit tmj4.com/tips for more ways to reach out to us and make your voice heard. Name Email Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip