PLEASANT PRAIRIE — On May 14, a serious crash on Green Bay Road left Dawn Smith with life-threatening injuries, but not without hope.

Smith was heading home from the job she’s held for 37 years, her family said she suffered a seizure behind the wheel. Her car veered off the road and struck a tree.

Dawn Smith

First responders used the jaws of life to pull her from the wreck, before she was airlifted via Flight for Life. She’s undergone at least ten surgeries to date, including procedures on both wrists, ankles, legs, her abdominal wall and brain.

But through it all, Dawn is still here and still fighting.

“My mom is the strength of not just our immediate family, but our entire family,” said daughter Mo’Nique McGee. “She didn’t leave us at that scene, she’s still here, and we are grounded in our faith that she’s going to come home."

Dawn Smith's family

McGee and her sister, Jazmynn Desarmes, traveled from Texas to be with their mother. Their family has launched a GoFundMe to help cover extensive medical expenses.

“The doctor said it’s going to be a long road,” McGee said. “But she’s not traveling that road alone.”

Smith’s family describes her as the backbone of countless reunions, celebrations and moments of support. The daughters say the love they’ve seen from the community has helped fuel their strength.

Watch: 'She’s still fighting': Family calls mom's survival a miracle after tragic crash

Pleasant Prairie mother still fighting after crash

“The true definition of love right there and with the strength of my mom feeding off my dad and my dad off of her, she’s gonna come back home," Desarmes said. “We are firm believers in that."

Smith’s GoFundMe states her skull will be replaced in six weeks and her recovery will be long, but the family is committed to being her "arms, her legs, and her strength" until she’s back on her feet.

If you’d like to help, Dawn Smith’s family is accepting donations through this GoFundMe link.

