'She’s just genuine’: Kenosha County man fights for sister’s recovery after July 4th tragedy

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — When Sammi Hamilton swung out over the water on a rope swing this Fourth of July, she couldn’t have imagined how quickly her life would change. Now, her brother is rallying to help.

Sammi fell about 15 feet, slamming into the ground and suffering three facial fractures, a broken arm, two brain bleeds and loss most of her teeth. She’s already had three surgeries, with more ahead, as she begins a long recovery.

Jerrad Hamilton

Her brother Jerrad Hamilton, who works as kitchen manager at Milwaukee Burger Company in Pleasant Prairie, sprang into action.

He launched a GoFundMe and organized a fundraiser at the restaurant to help cover her medical bills and expenses.

Jerrad Hamilton

“She’s just genuine, she’s the type of person that’s going to give the shirt off her back,” Hamilton said. “I couldn’t be more grateful for the support. I know for a fact that if that happened to somebody else, that she doesn’t know, she would be helping them as much as she could."

Watch: Kenosha County man fights for sister’s recovery after July 4th tragedy

Woman recovering after rope swing accident

On Thursday night from 6 to 9 p.m., Milwaukee Burger Company- Pleasant Prairie, will donate 10% of all sales to help Sammi on her road to healing.

"Family is the most important thing and anything that we can do as a company... we help each other out," said Mark Totts, manager at Milwaukee Burger Company- Pleasant Prairie.

Mark Totts

You can find the link to Sammi’s GoFundMe here.

