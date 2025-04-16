'She's a superhero': Kenosha teacher surprised with nearly $1000 in classroom supplies

KENOSHA, Wis. — A Kenosha teacher got a heartwarming surprise Wednesday morning when she was honored in front of her students with nearly $1,000 worth of classroom supplies—a gift meant to recognize the countless teachers who go above and beyond.

Rachel Hanspal, an English as a Second Language (ESL) teacher at Curtis Strange Elementary School, was chosen for the surprise as part of the “Adopt a Classroom” campaign by PuroClean of Burlington and Alpine Insurance Agency of East Troy.

The two organizations asked the community to nominate exceptional teachers and out of many submissions, Hanspal stood out.

“I love my job, and it’s nice to be recognized for doing a good job,” Hanspal said. “But I really do it because of the kids.”

Rachel Hanspal

The supplies— everything from books and markers to sanitation items— were purchased from Hanspal’s Amazon Wish List.

Kristin Love from PuroClean of Burlington, said the idea came from hearing how many teachers, like Hanspal, use their own money to fill classroom gaps.

“Teachers are superheroes,” Love said. "We just wanted to show our appreciation and just say thank you and honor her in a way that she tangibly needed."

Hanspal, who has taught for 18 years, said that teachers across the district often rely on donations and wish lists just to meet the basics.

“There are lots of things our kids could definitely use," Hanspal said. “I try to buy as much as I can, but I also have my own family at home...so this is definitely a very nice gift and we're very grateful."

Now, thanks to the community’s generosity, her students are already putting the new supplies to use.

