Sharing center helps thousands of families in need during the holiday season

KENOSHA CO. — The Sharing Center has been helping families in need for over 40 years and with the holidays fast approaching, they're helping more families than ever.

Rows of healthy food options are filling up the shelves inside of the Sharing Center's pantry. The 40-year-old organization is turning kindness into action by helping thousands of families feel seen and supported this holiday season.

But it doesn't stop there. Winter coats, clothes, and Christmas gifts are also available to make sure no family goes without it.

"I think about what's so important about this place, it's the community that it supports and the community that it draws in," Lauran Francart, volunteer and recipient said. "It's a huge staple here."

The Sharing Center serves over 5,000 families a year and that number grows during the holidays.

The Executive Director of the center, Sharon Pomaville, said the mission has remained the same since its founders started it, making it a place of hope for those in need.

"There is a balance between finding joy and contentment with making sure people's crisis needs are met. If they're happy and they're content then we are as well," Pomaville said. "But there's also a piece about what is going on economically in our country that's driving the need."

With rising demand this year, they are calling on the community to join them, as donations are always needed.

"I'm concerned we're going to break about 6,000 [families] this year which is a huge jump," Pomaville said. "But we're here and we're preparing for it and the community supports as well."

Here, every item that is donated becomes a moment of relief for families in need.

