Salem special education teacher fired after school calls police over suspected drug use

SALEM, Wis — On Oct. 3, the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department was dispatched to Salem Grad School, as a special education teacher was suspected of being "under the influence of an illicit substance."

School administrators immediately placed the teacher on administrative leave.

Then On Oct. 16, the Salem School District contacted the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department to assist in the search of the teacher's belongings. Which were left behind after the Oct. 3 incident.

During that search, two deputies found:



White powder that tested positive for cocaine

A cut portion of a straw with white residue on the inside

A plastic baggy with white powder residue

Salem School District

An email that was sent to parents by the Salem School District Superintendent, Dr. Vicki King stated:

"We take this matter very seriously and remain committed to ensuring accountability, safety and integrity within our district."

According to the Wisconsin Department of Instruction, the teacher's license is now under investigation.

The Salem School District did not make any further comments. The Kenosha County District Attorney's Office will be reviewing the case.

