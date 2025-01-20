Rollover crash leaves two hospitalized in Salem Lakes Sunday evening

VILLAGE OF SALEM LAKES, Wis. — An SUV rollover crash in the Village of Salem Lakes hospitalized two Sunday evening.

Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue Department called for help with the crash and Kansasville Fire and Rescue Department responded at about 4 p.m.

Kansasville Fire and Rescue Department A rollover crash hospitalized two Sunday.

The car was traveling southbound in the 6700 block of County Highway BD — formally State Highway 75 — when it went off the road, hit a tree and rolled before stopping upright on the side of the road, according to a release by KFRD.

A driver and a passenger were looked at by paramedics at the scene and taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

