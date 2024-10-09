KENOSHA COUNTY, Wisc. — Authorities are investigating a 33-year-old woman who works at Riverside Elementary School in Silver Lake for alleged sexual misconduct involving a current and a former student, according to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.

The sheriff’s office stated the incidents did not occur during school hours or on school property.

Watch: Riverview Elementary staff member in custody, accused of sexual misconduct

The woman was brought to the Detective Bureau from the school and is currently held at the Kenosha County Jail.

Officials are urging anyone with information related to the case to come forward. Those with details are encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department at 262-605-5102.

