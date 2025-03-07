'Read Across Kenosha' inspires thousands of students through the power of storytelling

KENOSHA, Wis. — A simple story can spark a child’s imagination, and today, thousands of Kenosha County students experienced just that.

More than 200 volunteers spread across classrooms in Bristol, Salem Lakes, and beyond for the 15th Annual Read Across Kenosha, hosted by the United Way of Kenosha County (UWKC).

From beloved picture books to adventurous chapter stories, the event brought together community members, educators, and more to read to over 4,000 students.

Held in conjunction with Read Across America Day, the event has been a staple in Kenosha County schools for 15 years to instill a love of reading while showing students that their community cares about their future.

Carolynn Friesch from United Way of Kenosha County said the impact of the initiative is important.

"Uniting our community for our young people and ensuring that they're excited about literacy just as much as the adults in our community are," Friesch said.

Read Across Kenosha

For Stephanie Funk, a volunteer, the event is about more than just words on a page.

"The more adult role models that kids can have, telling them how great reading is and how important it is, can just kind of help light that fire," Funk said. "I think you never know what little moment might really have a long-lasting impact on a kid."

Another volunteer, Valerie Kretchmer, said it's about staying united.

"It's just bringing everyone together and really stressing the importance of reading for our children," Kretchmer said. "I think it's such a great cause. I read to my four-year-old, so this is right up my alley."

At Bose Elementary School, where our TMJ4's Glenda Valdes was invited as a guest reader, students listened as they followed along with each page. The joy in the room was contagious, as laughs, gasps, and excitement filled the air.

Principal of Bose Elementary, Susan Mozinski, said seeing the students' smiles is worth the hard work.

"In a class that I was in, they were asking, 'Do we have this book in our library? Can we get this book in our library?'" Mozinski said. "It just can ignite some new interests in literacy for students."

With another successful year in the books, United Way of Kenosha County looks forward to continuing this tradition, ensuring that the love of reading continues to thrive.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip