Proposed updates to Kenosha school non-discrimination policy sparks discussion

KENOSHA — The Kenosha School Board is considering changes to its non-discrimination policy for extracurricular activities and athletics.

At a meeting last month, members approved the first reading of the updated policy, which was last revised in 2017.

The proposed changes include updated language to align with current guidelines. The policy states that "the district shall not unlawfully discriminate in admission to or participation in any program or activity... or facilities usage on the basis of the person's sex and sexual orientation..."

While no final vote has been taken, the discussion has sparked concerns among some parents.

Angela Wojtak, a concerned parent, shared her worries about how these changes could impact girls' sports and locker room usage.

Angela Wojtak

"They just have a larger advantage over women and it's unfair. It shouldn't be tolerated," Wojtak said. "When it comes to changing in the bathrooms, that is a whole other topic that should not be happening."

Other parents, like Kay Flannery, believe the changes are a necessary update.

"We've essentially had this policy in place and we haven't had any issues. They just had to change the wording because of the guidelines," Flannery said. "The fact that this is even an issue is just mind-blowing because, again, we're talking about maybe a couple of kids."

TMJ4 News

During the meeting, a school board member questioned the policy and its potential implications.

"I'm really troubled about some things in this policy," Schmaling said. "This isn't about marginalizing one group; it's about ensuring fairness and safeguarding women and girls' sports."

Both parents, Angela and Kay, agree that their main priority is the students' future and call for more open dialogue.

"In the end, we all want the same thing for the most part—we want our kids to be educated," Wojtak said.

The second reading of this policy was postponed to a future meeting.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip