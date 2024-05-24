Pritzker Military Museum & Library to remember veterans during its grand opening

SOMERS, Wis. — Just off Interstate 94 in the Village of Somers, you’ll discover a striking, 50,000-square-foot work of art.

The official unveiling takes place on Saturday.

The Pritzker Military Museum & Library – a 50,000-square-foot structure home to over 120,000 military pieces -- is holding its grand opening at 11 a.m. Saturday.

The event features an opening ceremony, remarks, numerous exhibits, and behind-the-scenes tours.

“The building has been here in Somers for some time now and I’m sure the public is very curious about what it is that the Pritzker Military Museum and Library has to offer to the community,” said Dustin DePue, Pritzker Military Museum & Library Director of Museum Collections.

The museum is relocating from downtown Chicago to Kenosha. The property includes walking paths, solar energy panels, and plenty of room for expansion.

Somers American Legion is presenting The Color of the Guard at Saturday’s opening ceremony.

“Any time that one is involved with the color guard, rifle squad, anything of that nature, it’s tremendous,” said Arnold E. Gentz, Somers American Legion Post Commander. “It’s a great feeling.”

TMJ4 News Somers American Legion Post Commander Arnold E. Gentz on presenting the Posting of the Colors at Saturday’s ceremonial opening of the Pritzker Military Museum & Library.

The Pritzker Military Museum & Library was founded by Jennifer Pritzker.

Pritzker, a retired lieutenant colonel in the Illinois Army National Guard, is a cousin of Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker.

The museum was designed by the late Helmut Jahn. It was the German architect’s final design before he died suddenly in May 2021.

