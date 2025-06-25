Pike River restoration project gets $700K grant — lifelong Kenosha residents excited for revitalized park

KENOSHA — Kenosha County has received a major boost in its effort to restore the Pike River, thanks to a new $700,000 grant from the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.

The funding will support Phase III of the Pike River Restoration Project, which takes place within Petrifying Springs Park. The goal is to reduce sediment, phosphorus and nitrogen flowing into the river system — ultimately helping protect Lake Michigan’s water quality.

According to the Kenosha County Division of Parks, this is the largest grant awarded to the restoration so far. Support has also come from the Wisconsin DNR, Sustain Our Great Lakes and the Fund for Lake Michigan.

“They’ve done a great job,” said Kim Broderick, who walks the Pike River trails multiple times a week with her friend Mary Baubonis. “Walking trails are looking amazing, and the river looks really nice.”

Their routine strolls gave them a front-row view of the transformation, and they said the improvements are clear.

“It’s so beautiful. We love it, and we just catch up on life and enjoy the beautiful surroundings,” said Baubonis.

The three-phase project has been years in the making. It aligns with broader efforts across the Great Lakes region to protect water resources and improve public access to clean, natural spaces.

Phase III focuses on continued streambank restoration and erosion control, as well as trail improvements. Officials hope it will ensure cleaner water, safer ecosystems and lasting recreational opportunities for generations to come.

