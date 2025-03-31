Parents file Title IX complaint against high school, community shows support outside campus

PADDOCK LAKE, Wis. — A group of parents stood outside Westosha Central High School on Monday, holding signs in support of two families who have filed a civil rights complaint against the school.

According to the complaint, filed by the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL), the issue began in December 2024 and alleges that two female students were required to share a locker room with a transgender student and faced academic penalties for attempting to avoid undressing in front of the student.

Matthew Snorek, one of the parents who gathered outside the school, said they wanted to show support for the students and families involved.

“We want them to know they’re not alone,” Snorek said. “Anytime you take on something like this with a lawsuit, it’s tough."

Parents said that they want the community to get involved in the conversation.

"Since the lawsuit just began, it's going be a long process, but I encourage folks that have students at the school district to get involved, go to school board meetings and speak up politely," Snorek said.

The case remains ongoing, but parents said they won't stop raising awareness.

