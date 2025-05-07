KENOSHA, Wis. — A voicemail left at Brass Community School sparked concern among parents and staff after it referenced a prank call that mentioned a school shooting.

The message was received Monday morning, and Kenosha Unified School District officials say they immediately launched an investigation in collaboration with the Kenosha Police Department.

“I feel like schools are on it,” said Sherise, a grandparent who picked up her grandson at Brass. “But sometimes pranks can turn into something very serious.”

WATCH: Parents concerned after voicemail mentions shooting at Kenosha school

Some parents said they weren't notified about the situation. Others said that after receiving the message, they chose to not let their kids go to school.

Sandra Villatoro, whose child attends the school, said the incident was frightening.

Sandra Villatoro

“To do something like that, especially in the world that we’re in right now, it’s very scary,” Villatoro said. "It's sad and it's scary, especially bringing your kids to school, it should be a safe place."

KUSD released a statement saying:

“While the message referenced a potential concern, no direct threat was identified. However, we believe it is important to inform families when safety matters arise. The matter has been thoroughly reviewed with the Kenosha Police Department and determined to be unsubstantiated.”

This is the latest in a string of school-related threats in the district. Just weeks ago, Bose Elementary was also the subject of an investigation after a reported shooting threat. No credible danger was found in that case either.

