One killed in shooting near 48th and 36th Ave, Kenosha Police say

One person was killed in a shooting near the intersection of 48th and 36th Ave, according to the Kenosha Police Department.

The shooting happened around 9:20 p.m. Friday.

Police say updates will be posted to theKenosha Police Department Facebook page as the investigation unfolds.

The Kenosha Police asks anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact the Kenosha Police Department at 262-656-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error