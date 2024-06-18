NOW HIRING: Kenosha opens public pools despite lifeguard shortage

KENOSHA, Wis. — When former Kenosha Fire Chief Chuck Leipzig found out Kenosha public pools were in jeopardy of not opening, he did something about it.

Last year, he became the city’s head lifeguard.

“I’ve been retired for a couple of years and just looking for something to kind of give back to the community as well set an example for some of the younger people to step up and do roles of public service,” Leipzig said.

Kenosha is one of many communities struggling to find lifeguards. The city filled enough positions to open Washington Park Pool on Tuesday.

It’s one of two public pools in Kenosha. Anderson Park Pool is located on the city’s south side.

The pools are opening on alternating days until there are enough lifeguards to staff both locations.

“I was quite shocked to find out that we don’t even have enough guards to open both pools at the same time,” City of Kenosha lifeguard Mackenzie Dawson said.

All you need to be is 16 years old and take a lifeguard certification course.

“I love working for the city,” City of Kenosha lifeguard Lauren Clements said. “They’re great people. I love my coworkers. It’s such a fun job.”

On Tuesday, swimmers took advantage of the water on one of the hottest days of the year.

“We came here because it’s a nice way to hang out with friends and family and it’s fun to get out of the house,” Kenosha’s Stella Talley said.

Leipzig is officially retired now. He’s hoping others will follow his lead to help keep the pools open.

“It’s a great resource,” Leipzig said. “For it to sit here the majority of the year and not be used is shameful really.”

For more information on Kenosha pools or employment opportunities, visit www.kenosha.org.

