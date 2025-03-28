'Not just another statistic': Kenosha parents say new police program could save their children's lives

KENOSHA — A new Kenosha Police Department program is aiming to make emergency responses safer and more compassionate for people with special needs.

It’s called the SAFER program and it lets dispatchers and officers know ahead of time if someone with special needs is involved in a 911 call. That alert comes with important context, like the person’s diagnosis, known triggers and calming strategies that could help police de-escalate the situation.

For local mom Autumn Thomas, this program means more than just policy.

“They’re humans like us at the end of the day, [my son] Jaxson is human like us, he just operates differently,” Thomas said.

Autumn’s son has autism and like many, his behavior can be misunderstood. Loud sirens or sudden movements could overwhelm him, turning a standard response into something dangerous.

Autumn Thomas

“It’s like, my son could be more comfortable with police," Thomas said. "Maybe they turn off the sirens, because that could trigger them."

Officer Cochran with KPD said that the SAFER alert is designed to help officers meet families where they’re at, with empathy and preparation.

“If we can know that information before we get there, we can potentially de-escalate that situation and make it a safe outcome for everybody," Cochran said. "That’s ultimately our goal.”

Brandy Miller

For Brandy Miller, another Kenosha mom of a child with special needs, this program feels personal.

Years ago, she said, her son was at the wrong end of a police officer’s weapon during a call where officers didn’t know about his condition.

“Had something like this been implemented at that time, officers wouldn’t have shown up with guns drawn,” Miller said. “It’s another tool, it’s a resource.”

She believes this kind of program can prevent children from becoming another statistic.

“Absolutely instrumental in helping make sure they’re successful moving forward and not end up just another number in the system,” Miller said.

Parents can opt in to the SAFER program voluntarily by working with the Kenosha Police Department. For families like Autumn’s and Brandy’s, it’s one more way to make sure their children are seen and safe.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip