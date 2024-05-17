NO TABLETS ALLOWED: Annual Kenosha fishing event bringing kids closer to nature

KENOSHA, Wis. — Spending time outside is second nature to Kenosha’s Walter Kreuser.

“Myself, my brothers, we were outdoors, rain, shine, snow, whatever it was. And, you know, we hated being indoors. Today, the kids love being indoors.”

Kreuer is president of the Kenosha Sportfishing and Conservation Association. He’s looking to make a difference for area youth.

“If we can get the kids involved with tenting and camping and hiking, fishing, it’s going to get them into another world that just opens their eyes.”

Kenosha Sportfishing and Conservation Association is holding its annual Kids Fish ‘N Fun event from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday at Anderson Pond, 8730 22nd Ave.

The nonprofit is giving away over 200 fishing poles to kids ages 4 to 12.

“I think it’s really cool,” said Daniel May, a Kenosha resident. “I mean just to have people that actually provide that stuff for the community, especially little ones, get them out.

“It’s much better than playing video games and being stuck inside, especially on beautiful days like this.”

Kenosha’s Rachel Ingram plans on taking her three grandchildren to the event.

“It’s a great idea,” Ingram said. “Kids spend more time outdoors. That’s the best thing for them. And as adults, you learn how to get back to nature.”

The free event also includes instructional sessions on fishing, safety, and equipment and demonstrations. Kreuser’s also grilling-free hot dogs.

“It’s something they can come out and just enjoy with their family,” Kreuser said. “That’s what it’s all about.”

