New Pope once honored this Kenosha family years ago — now their daughter is sharing their story

KENOSHA, Wis. — When Sabrina Gentile heard the news that the new pope was an American Augustinian, something clicked.

“I looked at the plaque again, and I just couldn’t believe it,” Gentile said.

That plaque, framed and hanging inside DeSimone Hall at Holy Rosary Parish in Kenosha, holds a deeply personal meaning for her family. It’s a proclamation honoring her late parents, Robert and Rosalie Gentile, for decades of service to the church. But there’s more, the document is signed by none other than Father Robert Prevost, the man now known to the world as Pope Leo XIV.

“My mom was the secretary at Holy Rosary Parish for 37 years,” Gentile said. “When the Augustinians left in 2002, they honored my parents as Augustinian Affiliates — it was the highest honor they could give to laypeople.”

Sabrina said her parents were deeply devoted to the mission of the Augustinians, especially their welcoming, inclusive spirit.

Holy Rosary Parish

“They always appreciated how the Augustinians welcomed everyone,” Gentile said. “They were so excited to receive that honor and my dad chose to hang the plaque at the church so everyone could share in it.”

After her father passed just months ago, Sabrina found herself reflecting on the moment and how the man who once signed a small act of gratitude in Kenosha now leads the Catholic Church from the Vatican.

“My parents were so honored," Gentile said. “That's such a connection, it was really exciting to see his name."

The proclamation still hangs inside Holy Rosary Parish — a symbol of humble service and an extraordinary connection between Kenosha and Rome.

